Officials are investigating a police shooting near Oracle Park in San Francisco.

The shooting was reported at 12:48 p.m. at Varney Place, near 3rd Street, police said.

Officials have sent out an emergency alert to avoid the area of Jack London Alley and Brannan Street due to the police activity.

Traffic delays are expected in the area.

No other information was immediately available.