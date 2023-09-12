San Francisco

San Francisco police arrest man on suspicion of drunk driving and a hit-and-run

Four people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries Sunday morning, while a fifth turned down medical services

By NBC Bay Area staff

sfpd-generic-san-francisco-police
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Officers arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of drunk driving and a hit-and-run involving five people in San Francisco early Sunday morning, according to police. 

The five people were in a crosswalk at Mission and 19th streets sometime before 1:45 a.m. when they were hit by a car, said Officer Gonee Sepulveda with the San Francisco Police Department. The car then sped off. 

First responders took four of them to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries while the fifth turned down medical services, said Sepulveda. 

Hayward Sep 8

Family, friends demand justice after cyclist killed in Hayward hit-and-run crash

Santa rosa Sep 2

CHP arrests Santa Rosa woman on suspicion of deadly hit-and-run

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

As officers were investigating the hit-and-run, police were made aware of a car crash down the road at S. Van Ness Avenue and 19th Street. Both drivers remained on-site as officers arrived, according to Sepulveda. 

Police later determined that one of the drivers, a 26-year-old from South San Francisco, was the one involved in the earlier-hit-and-run, said Sepulveda. Officers arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence and a hit-and-run causing injuries. 

Anyone with relevant information is asked to reach out to SFPD at 415-575-444 or to text a tip to TIP411, beginning with SFPD.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us