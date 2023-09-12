San Francisco police arrest man on suspicion of drunk driving and a hit-and-run

Officers arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of drunk driving and a hit-and-run involving five people in San Francisco early Sunday morning, according to police.

The five people were in a crosswalk at Mission and 19th streets sometime before 1:45 a.m. when they were hit by a car, said Officer Gonee Sepulveda with the San Francisco Police Department. The car then sped off.

First responders took four of them to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries while the fifth turned down medical services, said Sepulveda.

As officers were investigating the hit-and-run, police were made aware of a car crash down the road at S. Van Ness Avenue and 19th Street. Both drivers remained on-site as officers arrived, according to Sepulveda.

Police later determined that one of the drivers, a 26-year-old from South San Francisco, was the one involved in the earlier-hit-and-run, said Sepulveda. Officers arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence and a hit-and-run causing injuries.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to reach out to SFPD at 415-575-444 or to text a tip to TIP411, beginning with SFPD.