San Francisco Police Ask for Help in Search for Missing Elderly Woman

The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing elderly woman.

Jean Chang Kan Fung, 84, went for a walk on May 28, but she never returned to her Richmond District home, police said.

Fung is 5 feet tall, 90 pounds and has white hair, according to police. She was last seen wearing a red or pink puffy jacket, purple sweater, brown pants, black Ugg boots, and a red beanie with an "LG" logo.

Police said she frequents the following areas: Clement Street, the Golden Gate Bridge, Crissy Field, and Graton and River Rock casinos.

She is considered at-risk because of her age and possible medical conditions, according to police.

If you see Fung, you're asked to call your local law enforcement agency.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the text message with SFPD.