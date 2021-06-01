missing person

San Francisco Police Ask for Help in Search for Missing Elderly Woman

Jean Chang Kan Fung went for a walk on May 28, but she never returned to her Richmond District home, police said

By NBC Bay Area staff

Jean Chang Kan Fung
Courtesy of SFPD

The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing elderly woman.

Jean Chang Kan Fung, 84, went for a walk on May 28, but she never returned to her Richmond District home, police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Fung is 5 feet tall, 90 pounds and has white hair, according to police. She was last seen wearing a red or pink puffy jacket, purple sweater, brown pants, black Ugg boots, and a red beanie with an "LG" logo.

Local

Bob Redell 2 hours ago

Convicted Killer Scott Peterson Makes Court Appearance Via Zoom

reopening the bay area 2 hours ago

Marin, Solano Counties Moved to Less Restrictive Reopening Tiers

Police said she frequents the following areas: Clement Street, the Golden Gate Bridge, Crissy Field, and Graton and River Rock casinos.

She is considered at-risk because of her age and possible medical conditions, according to police.

If you see Fung, you're asked to call your local law enforcement agency.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the text message with SFPD.

This article tagged under:

missing personSan FranciscoSan Francisco Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us