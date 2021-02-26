San Francisco

San Francisco Police Ask for Public's Help in Finding Puppy Taken During Auto Burglary

By Bay City News

Scruggs
Courtesy of SFPD

Police in San Francisco are asking for the public's help to find a 4-month-old Maltese puppy that was taken earlier this week during an auto burglary in the city's downtown area.

On Monday, a 23-year-old man told officers he had parked his Subaru SUV around 10 a.m. in the 200 block of Sutter Street, leaving his puppy named Scruggs inside the vehicle.

When the victim returned 30 minutes, he saw his car had been burglarized and Scruggs was gone, police said.

Police investigators were able to track down surveillance video from the area and identified the suspect as Viengphet Sasone, 43.

Officers were able to locate Sasone on Thursday and arrested him on suspicion of auto burglary, possession of burglary tools and probation violation. Although Sasone remains in custody, he's refused to reveal Scruggs' location to investigators, according to police.

Investigators have released a photo of Scruggs and are asking residents to be on the lookout for him. He's described as a white Maltese, weighing about 12 pounds. Scruggs last wore a pink and blue leash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoSan Francisco policemissing dog
