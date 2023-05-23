1 Dead, Multiple Injuries Reported After SF Police Pursuit of Carjacking Suspect Ends in Crash

A person is dead and multiple injuries are reported after a suspect who carjacked a city vehicle led officers on a pursuit that ended with a crash in San Francisco, police said.

The incident was reported around 10 a.m. Tuesday when police responded to Folsom and Mabini streets for a report of a possible carjacking. Officers found a vehicle matching a description in the area of Kansan and 25th streets, prompting a pursuit.

Police said the suspect vehicle led officers on a pursuit through city streets, which ended with a collision in the area of 16th Street and Potrero Avenue. The suspect was detained on scene, according to police, who add the public should avoid the area while officers investigate.

At least four people were injured in the crash, police said. The victims were transported to a hospital, where one of them died, according to police. The suspect was also transported to a hospital.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.