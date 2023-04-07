San Francisco Police Dispatch Audio of Bob Lee's Stabbing

New police dispatch audio reveals what happened in the minutes after tech executive Bob Lee was stabbed in San Francisco.

In police scanner audio posted online, a dispatcher can be heard relaying information about the stabbing to responding units.

“There’s a male screaming ‘help,’ saying, 'someone stabbed me,'” according to the audio published to an open-source platform. “Advised he is bleeding out.”

Lee, 43, was stabbed in San Francisco early Tuesday morning. He later died.

As of Friday night, no arrests had been made in the case.

A person who works near the crime scene said police recovered a knife nearby.

While police aren't revealing much information publicly, at a community meeting Thursday night, Chief Bill Scott said investigators do have leads.

"The bottom line is we do have some good things to follow up on this case and they are working tirelessly," he said.