San Francisco

San Francisco Police Dispatch Audio of Bob Lee's Stabbing

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

New police dispatch audio reveals what happened in the minutes after tech executive Bob Lee was stabbed in San Francisco.

In police scanner audio posted online, a dispatcher can be heard relaying information about the stabbing to responding units.

“There’s a male screaming ‘help,’ saying, 'someone stabbed me,'” according to the audio published to an open-source platform. “Advised he is bleeding out.”

Lee, 43, was stabbed in San Francisco early Tuesday morning. He later died.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

As of Friday night, no arrests had been made in the case.

San Francisco 17 hours ago

Surveillance Video Shows Moments After Tech Exec Bob Lee Was Stabbed in San Francisco

San Francisco 10 hours ago

Bob Lee Killing: Latest on Investigation, Surveillance Video, His Legacy

A person who works near the crime scene said police recovered a knife nearby.

While police aren't revealing much information publicly, at a community meeting Thursday night, Chief Bill Scott said investigators do have leads.

"The bottom line is we do have some good things to follow up on this case and they are working tirelessly," he said.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us