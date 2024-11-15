San Francisco dog attack: 1 dog dead, person injured, investigation ongoing

A dog was fatally shot by San Francisco police Friday after officers responded to reports of an attack in the Fillmore District.

San Francisco police Officer Robert Rueca said officers at about 10:50 a.m. responded near the Safeway parking lot in the area of Geary Boulevard and Webster Street for a report of three large dogs attacking a small dog with a person.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found another person who was being attacked by the large dogs. That person suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Rueca.

Rueca said during the police response, officers made contact with one of the large dogs and an "officer-involved discharge" occurred. The dog died as a result of being shot by police, who used "non-lethal methods," Rueca said.

The person involved in the initial attack left the scene before officers arrived to bring their injured dog to a hospital for treatment. The dog's condition was not immediately known.

Officers later found one of the other large dogs, which they were able to corral and take into custody with the help of animal care and control members.

The third large dog was followed by cops to a nearby park, where another "officer-involved discharge" occurred, Rueca said. The dog was taken into custody by animal care and control. Its injuries were not immediately known.

Police had not made contact with the owner of the large dogs, but they were working to identify them.

Rueca said the large dogs are believed to be adults, weighing about 120 pounds. The breed wasn't immediately known.

An investigation is ongoing.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management at 11:31 a.m. Friday sent out an update warning the public to avoid the area of Fillmore and Eddy streets, as well as Geary Boulevard and Steiner Street, due to police activity.