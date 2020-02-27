San Francisco Police Make Arrest in Robbery Case Captured in Viral Video

Police in San Francisco announced Thursday they have made an arrest in the case of a man who was seen in a viral video being robbed in the city's Bayview neighborhood.

Police Chief Bill Scott said the arrest charges are robbery, hate crime, elder abuse and a probation violation.

In addition to the arrest announcement, Scott said investigators are actively searching for a second person "who we believe we will have arrested in the very near future."

The video, released Sunday, shows an elderly Asian man being robbed of the recyclables he had collected at a San Francisco Housing Authority complex on Osceola Lane. During the alleged robbery, several bystanders appear to laugh at and taunt the victim, and at least one person can be heard saying, "I hate Asians."

Police haven't revealed how old the victim is or his name.

Police also said a second video has surfaced of the robbery, showing the victim talking to two private security officers. Officers are in touch with the representatives of the security company that patrols the public housing in the area, according to police.

During Tuesday's San Francisco Board of Supervisors meeting, supervisors denounced the robbery.

Supervisor Gordon Mar called the robbery "shocking and racially-fueled."

Board President Norman Yee said, "What I find most deplorable about this incident was the anti-Asian sentiment that was spewed and the fact that there were was a group of bystanders that did nothing to help him. In these dark times, we cannot stand by idly and tolerate this behavior."

Supervisor Shamann Walton, whose supervisorial district includes the Bayview, said he's working closely with Bayview Police Station Captain Troy Dangerfield on the case.

Anyone with information about the robbery is being asked to call police's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message.