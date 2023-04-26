San Francisco

San Francisco Police Search for Girl Missing Under Possible Suspicious Circumstances

By Bay City News

Police in San Francisco are asking the public's help in finding a 12-year-old girl possibly missing under suspicious circumstances.

Jewl Rayford was last seen at Presidio Middle School in the 400 block of 30th Avenue, about 2 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Jewl is described as 4 feet 7 inches tall, 120 pounds, with black hair styled in straight back braids, brown eyes, and she wears dental braces. Jewl was last seen wearing black tights and black and white tennis shoes.

She is considered at-risk because of possible suspicious circumstances, which were not disclosed by police.

Anyone who locates Jewl should call 911 and report her current location and physical description. Anyone with information on possible whereabouts should call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tips may remain anonymous.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
