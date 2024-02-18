San Francisco police step up search for missing at-risk 16-year-old girl

Police in San Francisco have stepped up their search for an at-risk 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Wednesday at the Chinatown Him Mark Lai Library on Powell Street.

San Francisco Police have created a unified command post to try and locate Mizan Dadres-Oman, who is at-risk due to her age and a central auditory processing disorder that affects her logic and reasoning.

Dadres-Oman is Black, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, police said in a description posted on social media.

Before being spotting at the library, Dadres-Oman was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Miraloma Park neighborhood, in the area of Foerster Street and Teresita Boulevard.

She was seen wearing a black hoodie, salmon-colored shirt and maroon sweatpants.

An Ebony Alert was issued in San Francisco, Alameda and Contra Costa counties.

SFPD has released more updated photos of her.

Anyone who sees Dadres-Oman is asked to call 911 immediately.