San Francisco police step up search for missing at-risk 16-year-old girl

Police in San Francisco have stepped up their search for an at-risk 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Wednesday at the Chinatown Him Mark Lai Library on Powell Street.
San Francisco Police have created a unified command post to try and locate Mizan Dadres-Oman, who is at-risk due to her age and a central auditory processing disorder that affects her logic and reasoning.
Dadres-Oman is Black, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, police said in a description posted on social media.
Before being spotting at the library, Dadres-Oman was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Miraloma Park neighborhood, in the area of Foerster Street and Teresita Boulevard.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
She was seen wearing a black hoodie, salmon-colored shirt and maroon sweatpants.
An Ebony Alert was issued in San Francisco, Alameda and Contra Costa counties.
SFPD has released more updated photos of her.
Local
Anyone who sees Dadres-Oman is asked to call 911 immediately.