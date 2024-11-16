San Francisco

San Francisco police seize drugs, arrest suspected narcotics traffickers

San Francisco police arrested a suspected narcotics trafficker in the Tenderloin District, seizing drugs on Wednesday evening

By Bay City News

San Francisco police arrested a suspected narcotics trafficker on Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Following an investigation into narcotics trafficking, authorities reportedly found Kerlin Salgado-Ferrera actively selling narcotics in the Tenderloin District, a press release issued Friday said.

According to police, officers observed Salgado-Ferrera driving in the Lower Nob Hill neighborhood and apprehended him after a brief foot chase near California and Polk streets.

During the pursuit, Salgado-Ferrera allegedly discarded suspected narcotics, which the police later recovered.

A search of his Oakland residence yielded additional suspected drugs and over $6,000 in cash, police said.

In total, authorities seized 68.1 grams of fentanyl, 101.6 grams of methamphetamine, 237.2 grams of cocaine, 82.4 grams of suspected fentanyl pills, and 5.4 grams of heroin, the press release noted.

Salgado-Ferrera was booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of multiple drug-related charges, including possession for sale of controlled substances and probation violation.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact SFPD at (415) 575-4444.

