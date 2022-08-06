Suspect Arrested Following Police Shooting in San Francisco

A suspect is in custody following a shooting involving the San Francisco Police Department Saturday morning, officials said.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. near the area of 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue.

SFPD said officers attempted to detain a suspect in the area. That's when a brief foot pursuit ensued.

During the foot pursuit, a police shooting happened, according to SFPD. Officials said that the suspect then concealed himself behind a vehicle and continued to shoot at officers.

Police said that no one was shot during the incident, but the suspect was transported to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

Officials said that the shooting is being investigated by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, San Francisco police's investigative services division, the police's internal affairs division, and the Department of Police Accountability.

As part of the San Francisco police's commitment to transparency and accountability, officials said that a town hall meeting regarding the shooting will be held within 10 days.