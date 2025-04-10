San Francisco police give tour of new facility

San Francisco police on Wednesday gave a behind the scenes look of their new facility.

The Real Time Investigation Center or RTIC is not just a tool for San Francisco police but it’s a turning point for public safety in the city.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie said there are signs of progress in the push to Make San Francsico safer and this center is part of it.

“This center brings together data from drones, public safety cameras, license plate readers and more and pushes that information directly to officers on the ground in real time,” he said.

Officials said the center has helped with over 500 arrests, specifically through use of tools like automated license plate readers and drones.

The department said that property crime is down 35% compared to last year with violent crime and property crime also seeing declines.

They added it supports the department as it works to staff up.

“We have been arresting people that have been prolific people that have really damaged our city and damaged our retail spaces damaged our reputation,” said San Francisco police chief Bill Scott.

But some people, including Josh Richman with the Electronic Frontier Foundation said the tools are raising privacy questions

“It really comes down to a question of do we want to live in a city? Where all of us, all of us, not just criminals but all of us are watched and listened to all everywhere we go?” he said.

The center is the result of the public approved Proposition E last year.

“Prop E opened the door you know we have a responsibility to make sure that we get the equipment in our hands and use it responsibly but its been a game changer,” Scott said.

Now, with growing proof the center is working, the department hopes to expand its footprint.