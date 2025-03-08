San Francisco

Questions surround retirement funds at San Francisco nonprofit

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The CEO of a San Francisco nonprofit came clean to his employees this week about financial mismanagement of their retirement benefits.

Instead of depositing contributions into their accounts for the past eight months, that money has been going elsewhere.

NBC Bay Area's Emma Goss reports outraged employees just filed a legal complaint. Watch her report in the video above.

