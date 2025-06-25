San Francisco Pride 2025: Parade route, celebration map, road closures

Pride month celebrations continue in San Francisco with a parade and more community events this weekend.

Here's a breakdown on what to expect and know before heading out to the celebration grounds.

When will San Francisco Pride celebrations take place?

The celebrations will take place on Saturday, June 28, and Sunday, June 29.

What is this year's theme?

This year's theme for San Francisco Pride is "Queer Joy is Resistance."

What time is the Pride Parade happening?

The San Francisco Pride Parade will start at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on Market Street at Embarcadero Plaza and will continue to Market and 9th. The parade is expected to last about four hours.

Below is a map of the parade route and Muni service available on Sunday.

What is the best way to get to the Pride Parade using public transit?

According to SFMTA, the easiest way to get to the parade is via the Market Street Subway. If you're marching, Embarcadero Station is nearest to the formation areas. If you're planning to watch the parade, Civic Center, Powell and Montgomery stations are along the parade route.

Where will Pride celebrations be held in San Francisco?

In addition to the parade, the celebration festival at Civic Center will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The festival will feature performances from Michaela Jaé, Saucy Santana, community stages and more.

A ticketed Pride for Breakfast event is also scheduled for 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

There will be other scheduled events in the area, including a party at City Hall and more. Visit sfpride.org for more information.

What streets are closed during the Pride festival and parade?

Here's a breakdown from SFMTA of road closures during Pride festivities in San Francisco.

The following streets will be closed all day Thursday for Pride setup:

Grove between Polk and Larkin

The following streets will be closed from 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Monday:

Polk between McAllister and Grove

between McAllister and Grove Larkin between McAllister and Market

between McAllister and Market Fulton between Hyde and Larkin

The following streets will be closed all day Saturday and Sunday:

Polk between Turk and Market

between Turk and Market Larkin between Turk and Market

between Turk and Market Hyde between Turk and Market

between Turk and Market Golden Gate between Van Ness and Leavenworth

between Van Ness and Leavenworth McAllister between Van Ness and Leavenworth

between Van Ness and Leavenworth Fulton between Larkin and Hyde

between Larkin and Hyde Grove between Van Ness and McAllister

The following streets will be closed Sunday from 12 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Leavenworth between McAllister and Market

between McAllister and Market Sutter between Sansome and Market

between Sansome and Market Sansome, northbound lanes, between Sutter and Bush

The following streets will be closed Sunday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Market between 8th and 9th

between 8th and 9th Steuart between Market and Howard

between Market and Howard Spear between Market and Folsom Intersections will be open

between Market and Folsom Main between Market and Folsom Intersections will be open

between Market and Folsom Beale between Market and Mission

between Market and Mission Beale traffic lanes between Mission and Howard Muni-only lane will remain open

traffic lanes between Mission and Howard Starting at 9:30 a.m., Market will be closed between Beale and 9th All intersections on Market will be closed to cross traffic during the Parade.



Is there a bag policy at SF Pride?

SF Pride's website says celebration grounds will allow bags that comply with the following:

Totally clear plastic vinyl or PV and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12.”

Small clutch bags, which cannot exceed 4.5” x 6.5” in size, with or without a handle.

Fanny packs/crossbody bags, which cannot exceed 12” x 6” x 4.”

Please note all bags and belongings being brought onto celebration grounds are subject to search, officials said.

What items are banned from SF Pride celebrations?

The SF Pride website says bags should not have buckles, grommets/hardware or decor that conceals any part of the bag's contents.

Here's a list of items that are not permitted:

Weapons, regardless of permit

Umbrellas

Cans, thermoses and glass bottles

Any water bottle sealed or not. Empty plastic water bottles allowed.

Outside beverages and beverage containers

Outside food products and containers

Chairs of any kind

Alcoholic beverages

Non-compliant purses, bags or backpacks

Hard-sided coolers

Brooms, poles and sticks (including selfie sticks)

Beach balls and inflatables

Baseball bats

Banners, Totems or Oversized Signage

Marketing/promotional material for solicitation

Use of laser pointers

Noisemakers, musical instruments, whistles, air horns and boom boxes

Fireworks/firecrackers

Drones or Remote-Control Aircraft, Toys/Cars of any kind or size prohibited

Pets (Except for service animals)

Wrapped packages

Professional photographic tools or equipment (tripods, monopods and lenses longer than 6 inches) unless accompanied by an official Media Credential

Two-Way Radios

Narcotics and marijuana

Bikes/Hoverboards

Sharpies, markers or paint pens

Tents / sleeping bags

Toy guns or water guns

Kites or sky lanterns

Instruments

Hula hoops

