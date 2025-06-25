San Francisco Pride events kick off with ‘Queer Joy is Resistance' theme

San Francisco Pride has arrived.

The big parade doesn't happen until Sunday, but the first official event of the massive celebration kicks off Tuesday night.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The theme for Pride this year is "Queer Joy is Resistance." Organizers said it's in direct response to the political climate in the country right now.

"If you decide to come down and join us on Pride Sunday then you're sending a message to Washington, D.C., to the rest of the country and to the world that here in San Francisco our values are inclusion, diversity, equity, being with each other, joy," SF Pride Executive Director Suzanne Ford said.

Safety and security have always been a high priority for the San Francisco Pride organization, but given this year's political climate, it's particularly important. Organizers said they've been in close coordination with city leaders and public safety officials.

On Thursday, the city's public safety and emergency services department will host an event to brief residents on preparations for this year's Pride events, which are among the biggest in the country.

Pride organizers said they have a delicate balancing act this year because they want people to be joyous and defiant as well as safe.

As of Tuesday, there were no known threats to that balance.

"We are making sure that we are checking online to make sure that at this point we feel good about what we're facing and that we've done all the preparation that we're supposed to," Ford said.