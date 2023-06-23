Pride month celebrations continue in San Francisco with a parade and more community events this weekend.

Here's a breakdown on what to expect and know before heading out to the celebration grounds.

When will San Francisco Pride celebrations take place?

The celebrations will take place on Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25. Gates open at 11 a.m. on both days.

What time is the Pride parade happening?

The San Francisco Pride parade will start at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and go down Market Street from Embarcadero to the celebration at Civic Center. Organizers say the parade has over 200 contingents and may go on for over three hours.

Where will Pride celebrations be held in San Francisco?

The public plaza in front of City Hall will be Pride central. There will be other stations and scheduled events in the area. View the map below for a breakdown of the stations and how to enter the celebration grounds.

In addition to the Kaiser Permanente Main Stage, there will be six community stages featuring live performances from noon to 6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Visit sfpride.org for a detailed breakdown on each community stage.

What is this year's theme?

This year's theme for San Francisco Pride is "Looking back and moving forward."

Watch a video below breaking down the history of SF Pride.

Take a step back in time with us to celebrate San Francisco’s PRIDE parade history! California Live contributor Berlin visits the GLBT Historical Society Museum.

What safety and security measures will be in place at SF Pride?

Organizers say they have planned a robust security plan that includes weapon detection technology at each access point.

Visit sfpride.org for more information.

Is there a bag policy at SF Pride?

SF Pride's website says celebration grounds will allow bags that comply with the following:

Totally clear plastic vinyl or PV and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12.”

This is the largest bag size allowed, and bags must be totally CLEAR.

Small clutch bags, which cannot exceed 4.5” x 6.5” in size, with or without a handle.

Fanny packs/crossbody bags, which cannot exceed 12” x 6” x 4.”

Please note all bags and belongings being brought onto celebration grounds are subject to search, officials said.

What items are banned from SF Pride celebrations?

The SF Pride website says bags should not have buckles, grommets/hardware or decor that conceals any part of the bag's contents.

Here's a list of items that are not permitted:

Weapons, regardless of permit

Umbrellas

Cans, thermoses and glass bottles

Any water bottle sealed or not. Empty plastic water bottles allowed.

Outside beverages and beverage containers

Outside food products and containers

Chairs of any kind

Alcoholic beverages

Non-compliant purses, bags or backpacks

Hard-sided coolers

Brooms, poles and sticks (including selfie sticks)

Beach balls and inflatables

Baseball bats

Banners, Totems or Oversized Signage

Marketing/promotional material for solicitation

Use of laser pointers

Noisemakers, musical instruments, whistles, air horns and boom boxes

Fireworks/firecrackers

Drones or Remote-Control Aircraft, Toys/Cars of any kind or size prohibited

Pets (Except for service animals)

Wrapped packages

Professional photographic tools or equipment (tripods, monopods and lenses longer than 6 inches) unless accompanied by an official Media Credential

Two-Way Radios

Narcotics and marijuana

Bikes/Hoverboards

Sharpies, markers or paint pens

Tents / sleeping bags

Toy guns or water guns

Kites or sky lanterns

Instruments

Hula hoops

Pride Month is a time of both revelry and reflection for the LGBTQ community. For many, life changed when California first began issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples in 2008. San Francisco’s Civic Center was ground zero for some of the first same-sex weddings in the state. Joe Rosato Jr. has the story of one of those couples.