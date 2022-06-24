San Francisco Pride Weekend Returns With In-Person Events

In-person Pride festivities are finally returning to San Francisco.

San Francisco Pride events haven't been the same the past two years due to the ongoing pandemic, but this weekend there will be several events taking place.

The official celebration starts Saturday, going from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The festivities continue on from midnight to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Pride Parade is set for Sunday. It will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Market and Beale streets and make its way down Market toward Eighth Street, similar to the route of Monday's Warriors championship parade.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to make their way to San Francisco for the weekend celebrations.

Attendees are advised to take public transportation instead of driving. BART will run extra trains, including special event trains, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

People within the LGBTQ community said this weekend is a much-needed boost, both economically and socially.

It has been a tough two years for bars, clubs and entertainment venues due to the pandemic.

D'Arcy Drollinger, owner of OASIS night club, said it seems that there are more events lined up this year, which is great for business, but at the same time, it creates some security concerns amid a recent wave of anti-LGBTQ sentiment.

"Upsetting and kind of a little nerve-wracking when you're seeing these people storming the drag queen story hours and libraries and that thing that happened in Idaho," Drollinger said. "I have many friends who have dealt with it from being chased and attacked. I even had a friend who was shot in the leg."

Drollinger said OASIS is taking extra precautions and beefing up security.