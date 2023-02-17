San Francisco

Police Issue Citations in San Francisco Prostitution Crackdown

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco police are cracking down on prostitution in the city's Mission District.

Police on Friday confirmed they issued seven citations as part of an undercover investigation held Wednesday night.

Roadblocks in the area went up last week on Capp Street between 18th and 22nd streets.

In addition, police said they have issued 30 traffic violations since last Friday. But many argue these are short-term answers.

In a city resolution introduced this week, San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen urged state lawmakers to introduce legislation to decriminalize and eventually legalize sex work.

San Francisco
