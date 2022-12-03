San Francisco Community, City Leaders Rally to Save Aquatic Park Pier

Swimmers, rowers and city leaders concerned about the Aquatic Park Pier rallied in San Francisco Saturday.

The Municipal Pier was built in 1933 to create a protected cove where people could swim safely.

San Francisco Supervisor Catherine Stefani said a lot is stake with the critical piece of infrastructure.

“I know we need the federal government. It’s a National Park Service asset and we know they need to invest in it,” she said.

But the pier was closed to the public after a 5.1 earthquake struck near San Jose in October. The National Park Service said the pier was damaged in the quake.

That combined with years of pounding waves adding to the continued deterioration makes it unsafe for the public.

“There is lots of deferred maintenance. So, it keeps getting worse and worse,” said one community member said.

Supporters have been pushing to have the area restored and to rebuild the pier.

The National Park Service estimates rebuilding the pier would cost upwards of $100 million.

Those who attended the rally Saturday pointed out not only is the pier historic, it plays an essential role.

“It creates this calm cove that not only is a place thousands of swimmers come and swim, it protects the historic ships that U.S. Government has invested in,” said San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin.

The National Park Service issued a statement on the municipal pier closure, which said in part:

"The National Park Service remains committed to prioritizing and planning for the replacement of Municipal Pier and will continue to work with community and government stakeholders towards achieving a viable solution should funding become available."