SF Community Holds Rally Over Public Safety Concerns

People gathered at San Francisco City Hall Sunday for a demonstration over public safety concerns in the area.

From open air drug markets, fentanyl and not feeling safe in some neighborhoods.

“We want cleaner streets. We want safe environment,” said organizer Ricci Wynne.

A few dozen people gathered outside city hall.

“Everybody is lowering their standards to accommodate other people’s drug habits when we can’t a supermarket in our neighborhood because of rampant public drug use and brazen drug dealing and acting out,” said San Francisco Supervisor Matt Dorsey.

Dorsey attended the rally and spoke to NBC Bay Area about his plans.

“One of the things I’m going to be doing is sponsoring a charter amendment to make sure we get to full police staffing,” he added. “Here are other things people won’t like I’m also going to be standing up for supervised consumption sites because with something as deadly as fentanyl. Let’s give people somewhere to go.”

But some are opposed to the idea of supervised consumption sites, questioning how the city is handling the crisis on the streets.

“It’s too much drugs, too much open air drugs, too many deaths. I see too many ODs out there personally myself,” said JJ Smith of San Francisco.

NBC Bay Area caught up with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins and asked her about the new U.S. attorney and the help the city is hoping to get.

“We are hoping we can really enhance the partnership with his office to try and address this from multiple different directions,” she said.