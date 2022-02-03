San Francisco Ramps Up Safety Effort in Sunset District

As the Lunar New Year arrives, there are new efforts to improve safety for the large AAPI community in San Francisco's Sunset District.

Residents can expect to see more of community ambassadors walking their streets in the coming months.

One of several initiatives aimed at helping the community feel safe.

“The Sunset District remains one of the safest neighborhoods in our city but I also know public safety and crime are issues of great importance to our residents and our small businesses especially our Chinese community here in the sunset,” said San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar.

Mar joined community leaders who have focused on solutions to reduce anti Asian violence and other incidents that have spiked during the pandemic - like burglaries at homes and businesses.

“We been doing regular safety walks in the neighborhood once or twice a week handing out whistles handing out information about the store front vandalism relief grants,” said Legislative Aide Alan Wong.

In addition to community ambassadors, they’re expanding a program to escort seniors to appointments, and bringing in a community organizer to focus on other crime prevention and safety efforts. Companies have helped too.

“The ring company has donated 1,000 video cameras video doorbells to us to the seniors,” said Anni Chung with Self Help for the Elderly.

San Francisco resident Christina Hong said that its time the neighborhood had programs like this.

“I think it does bring peace of mind for those of us with families,” she said.