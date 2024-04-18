San Francisco supervisor says city looking to reimagine Union Square, push to keep Macy's in area

The expected closure of the Macy’s in San Francisco is leaving many to wonder, what’s next for Union Square?

Supervisor Aaron Peskin said there are plans in the works to reimagine the area including a push to possibly keep Macy’s around beyond this year.

“We are actually in active discussions with people high-up in the Macy’s organization at the national level and seeing if they will spare San Francisco,” he said.

Peskin is staying optimistic about keeping the doors open at the Macy’s store In Union Square. The retail giant announcing last month that it was closing 150 stores nationwide including the Union Square location.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“We have sent our highest level people, so fingers crossed,” he said.

But the future of Macy’s isn’t impacting the future plans for Union Square, which Peskin said could include converting empty office space to housing, a cable car museum, and even a mainstage for performances as early as this summer.

“We are working on getting money in this coming year's budget to activate Union Square with everything from music to dance, almost everyday,” he said.

During a panel discussion at Manny’s in San Francisco, development experts shared their thoughts on the opportunities for the Macy’s building should the closure go as planned.

“I think that’s one things that is going to be really important is activation and getting different types of uses,” said Kazuko Morgan, executive vice chairman of Cushman and Wakefield.

With uncertainty surrounding the official end date for Macy’s in San Francisco, Peskin said the city will push forward with ideas to reimagine Union Square.

“Part of our mission is to make Union Square more of a neighborhood and when you have more of a 24-hour place, Union Square hasn’t been a 24-hour place,” he said.