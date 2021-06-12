San Francisco Remembers Pulse Nightclub Massacre Victims on 5-Year Anniversary

Pride month continues across the country and the Bay Area.

On Saturday night, Oracle Park hosted part of the celebration, which also included a tribute to the victims of the Pulse Nightclub massacre five years ago.

The festivities at Oracle Park was centered around pride and the sneak peak of a movie from the UK about a young man coming of age.

But the mood of the night got very serious as the entire ballpark honored of the victims of the Pulse Nightclub massacre.

They did a moment of silence for the victims who were killed five years ago in Orlando.

“With the avalanche of mass shootings in the country, it’s too easy for people to forget, and they get numb. The reality is that Pulse was such a body blow, not just to the country but to the LGBTQ community,” said State Senator Scott Wiener.

In Orlando, a bell tolls for each of the 49 victims as their names are read.

53 others were injured that night five years ago, when a gunman opened fire.

It was the deadliest mass shooting in the country at the time. As President Joe Biden is meeting with European leaders this weekend, he issued a statement saying he will sign a bill, designating the Pulse nightclub site a national memorial.

In San Francisco's Castro neighborhood, about a 100 people gathered to honor the victims.

Other cities across the country hosted similar events. This is a somber part of pride celebrations this year and because of coronavirus precautions, Pride organizers were not able to put together a main weekend event with a parade and a main stage.

“We're sad we're not in Civic Center, but we're happy that we were able to keep the health of our community in front of us,” said Carolyn Wysinger of the San Francisco Pride Board President

Instead, Pride organizers are encouraging the community to seek out a number of events through the rest of the month to celebrate pride.

Pride organizers are encouraging people to visit their local businesses that are still trying to pull out of a slump because of the Coronavirus Pandemic.