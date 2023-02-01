San Francisco Community Remembers Tyre Nichols

In what was meant to be a solidarity event to honor the memory of Tyre Nichols, turned contentious in San Francisco Wednesday.

Some interrupted the event to voice her anger over the way San Francisco is handling one of its police shootings.

The event was titled “Take a knee for Tyre.”

A group kneeled for a minute to honor the man who many here may not have known personally, who's violent death at the hands of police feels all too familiar.

San Francisco community leaders said that Nichols' death is a reminder that more police reform is needed immediately.

"it's sad that it takes continued incidents like what we saw in Memphis for people that the fight for reform and the fight for change,” said San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton.

"We also know that the sad honest reality in this country, that if he were not a black man this would not have happened to him,” said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

The event at San Francisco City Hall aimed at paying respects to Nichols as he's laid to rest in Memphis, also opened up old wounds.

As Breed was speaking, April Greene took to a bull horn to criticize the way her nephew's case has been handled by the San Francisco Police Department.

In 2017, Keita O'Neil was a carjacking suspect who was unarmed, when he sprinted away from a vehicle following a traffic stop.

A rookie officer, Christopher Samoya, shot and killed O'Neil. He was criminally charged in 2020.

A preliminary hearing in that case is set for Mar. 1.

"I feel the pain that the mother is feeling in the killing of her son," said Cleo Moore.

Moore's son Sean -was shot and killed by San Francisco police after they responded to a noise disturbance call at their home in 2017.

The officer involved in that incident, Kenneth Cha, was also criminally charged in 2020 as that case has yet to go to trial.

The families said the city is dragging its feet.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott faced criticism from the police officer’s union when former officer Samoya was fired three months after the 2017 incident.

At Wednesday’s event, Scott also voiced his hopes for police reform.

"I understand what it feels like when you're not in uniform. I understand what it feels like to have a son driving and having to have that talk," he said.