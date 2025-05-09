San Francisco Mission District residents call attention to uptick in drug use

Dozens of people gathered in San Francisco's Mission District on Thursday to bring attention to what they claim is an uptick in open-air drug use.

"We’re just trying to make some noise and show people we’re living on a very raw, unsafe street," said Andrew Wickenz.

The group gathered at 16th and Julian as they said the drug use has ramped up in recent months.

Longtime residents said the growing fentanyl crisis means people are not only addicted but also passing out in the streets.

"We’ve been dealing with this pretty steadily, since forever, as long as I can tell, but the drugs and the nature of the situation now is much more intense and has been in the last five or six months, I’d say," said Todd Eng, a Julian Avenue resident. "

Neighbors said they want the city and police to do more to enforce laws about public drug use.

The San Francisco Police Department said it has conducted operations in the area that led to "narcotics-related arrests, but we know that is not an overnight solution."

"Our strategy for 16th and Mission is similar to the other areas of focus in the City, where open-air drug usage and narcotics trafficking needs to be addressed," the department said. "We have conducted enforcement operations in the area of 16th and Mission streets, which includes Julian Ave., that have resulted in narcotics-related arrests, but we know that this is not an overnight solution. We will continue to conduct these operations to disrupt the illegal drug markets to improve public safety and overall street conditions."

Mayor Daniel Lurie has said clean and safe streets are one of his top priorities.

"I'm upset too," Lurie said in a press conference on Thursday. "[You]have every right to be upset. Our departments are on it, and we are going to be relentless in making sure that our streets are safe and clean for everyone."

Last week, the mayor announced the opening of 279 new interim housing beds for those facing homelessness, addiction and other challenges.