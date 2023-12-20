SF restaurant owners seek relocation money amid recent robberies

The operators of a relatively new San Francisco restaurant say they've already been robbed at gunpoint twice since they opened six months ago.

Bay of Burma restaurant, located the south of market district, said they're trying to get ready for the holidays and hoping to get more catering orders. But they have been sidetracked by a recent robbery.

There is a surveillance video of that armed robbery at the restaurant just last week.

The video shows masked man actually left empty handed because they no longer have cash. They stopped taking it after their cash register was stolen in an armed robbery last September.

"The front of the house person said, 'hey we don't carry cash, we only accept credit cards. so he got a little upset and left,” said Bay Of Burma Restaurant co-owner Ryan Zin.

Earlier this month, the owner learned the City of San Francisco bought their building and plans to convert the residential portion into a supportive housing project for homeless youth. That's raised their concerns even more.

They're asking for the same deal the city has offered the current residential tenants. The city allotted $1.8 million dollars in relocation assistance to be divided up for the 34 residents of the building.

A spokesman for San Francisco mayor London Breed says her office is concerned about the robberies.

Sergio Quintana has more in the video above.