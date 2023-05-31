San Francisco Restaurant Faces Second Vandalism in Two Months

A restaurant in San Francisco's Mission District is trying to repair its store window after someone threw a brick through it Friday night, which is the second time it’s had to deal with vandalism in two months.

The owner of GAI Chicken & Rice on 16th Street, who asked to only be identified as Kevin, gave NBC Bay Area security footage of the incident on Friday.

In the video, a person wearing dark clothing can be seen walking alone down the street. As they pass the store, the person winds up and tosses an object at the GAI, then takes off running.

The owner later told NBC Bay Area the object appeared to be a brick. He added that the particular incident felt targeted, because the store had pro-LGBTQIA+ signs on both sides of its main window.

“This one was quite disturbing because we had just put the banners up,” said Kevin. “And then someone just smashed right in-between it. It just hit home this time because it is a queer-owned business.”

The owner estimated the repair bill could be as high as $1,500.

The San Francisco Police Department said it was investigating the incident as a case of vandalism.