San Francisco still lags behind most other major United States cities when it comes to workers coming back to the office, new data shows from two companies monitoring America's "return to office" rates.

The uneven return is having a cascade effect on other San Francisco businesses and city officials are working to get more workers to be back in the office more often.

Mayor Danie Lurie recently called on city employees to be back in person for a minimum of four days a week by April 28.

Several of the city's largest employers are also calling on workers to be back in the office more often.

The Downtown SF Partnership is one of the groups working to make the downtown area more vibrant again. The group says it is seeing signs that are looking up.

"What we are seeing in the last month is an uptick in people again," said Claude Imbault with Downtown SF Partnership. "We're out in the street everyday. We're hearing it from our property owners, our property managers, and our businesses that the vibe downtown is more positive. And they're also seeing more people in the business and their establishments and we're seeing more people on the sidewalks during our activations."

