SF police offer $225K reward for unsolved 2012 double homicide of father, daughter

The San Francisco Police Department is offering a $225,000 reward for information leading to the solving of a 2012 double homicide, the department said Wednesday.

On June 13, 2012, at about 10:20 p.m., Chastity Dollison, 20, and her father, Allen Vance, 39, were traveling eastbound in a white, two-door Lexus on Silver Avenue near Elmira Street when their car ran out of gas, police said.

While sitting the car and waiting for a friend to arrive to help them, an unknown person or persons walked up to their vehicle and fired several shots into it, killing them both. A family friend was in the backseat and was also shot but survived.

Anyone with information regarding this case may contact Det. Daniel Cunningham at (415) 553-9515 or Sgt. Kyra Delaney at (415)734-3102 of the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail or after hours at the Department Operations Center at (415)-553-1071.

Anyone with information about this case wishing to remain anonymous may call the SFPD Tip Line at (415)-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to 47411 (TIP411) and begin your message with "SFPD."