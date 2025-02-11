NBA All-Star Game

San Francisco mayor discusses safety and cleaning up streets ahead of NBA All-Star Game

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco is ready to shine on the global stage with the NBA All-Star week.

The new mayor, Daniel Lurie, has been on the job for about a month now and has safety and cleaning up the streets as a top priority.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai met with Lurie at San Francisco City Hall to discuss the progress the mayor has made in those areas.

Watch the interview in the video above.

NBA All-Star Game Jan 28

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco: What to know

San Francisco 10 hours ago

SF transit, roadway closures loom ahead of NBA All-Star Game, Chinese New Year Parade

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

NBA All-Star GameSan FranciscoNBA All Star Weekend
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us