SFUSD facing teacher shortage as new school year starts

Wednesday was the first day of class for students at San Francisco Unified School District.

As many seen across the Bay Area, most schools are facing a teacher shortage. The situation appears to be even more dire in San Francisco.

At Abraham Lincoln High School, parents were given the word that some math, English, Spanish, Physics and Biology classes will start the year without a permanent instructor.

Superintendent Dr. Matt Wayne said they're actively working to fill all open positions across the system.

"We'll have a good sense by the end of the day, because it also depends on how many students show up,” he said. “So, we're working to make sure every school is fully staffed."

According to a district announcement two weeks ago, 24 percent of classroom openings across the school system still needed to be filled.

Wayne says they are working to find and hire new teachers and support staff.

