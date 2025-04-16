To buy or not to buy? That's what a lot of shoppers are asking about big-ticket items likely to go up, thanks to new tariffs.

For Bay Area business owners, it may also be a question that determines whether their business can survive the growing trade war.

The electric scooters sold at the San Francisco Scooter Centre are now subject to tariffs that owner Barry Gwin says will nearly double the price. A price he said he'll have to pass on to customers. If they're willing to pay that much.

