San Francisco Set to Reopen Playgrounds

San Francisco is about to give kids a new place to play.

In a matter of days, the city will reopen its playgrounds, but with some key changes in place.

"We are thrilled to open up our 179 playgrounds on Wednesday, Oct. 14," Phil Ginsburg, general manager of San Francisco Recreation and Parks, said.

Some parents said their children are eager to get back to the playgrounds. Others said they're just not comfortable, at least for now.

"My number one rule is common sense," parent Anna Mutungi said. "If we see that it's not ridiculously busy and I can maintain their distance between the kids, so, why not?"

Ginsburg said he's been working with local and state health leaders making sure the city can reopen playgrounds safely with COVID-19 protocols in place.

There will be capacity limits at playgrounds and on pieces of equipment, signage, markings about distance, and handwashing stations.

"If your child is over two, they need to wear a mask. That is important," Ginsburg said. "One adult per child. There will be no eating and drinking within the playgrounds."

Kari McCormick, a mother of a 2-year-old, still has some concerns. She's staying cautious and prefers open spaces.

"To kind of return to normal activities, it's tough because it's at what point do I feel comfortable," she said. "I think Wednesday, for me, is too soon. I probably won't go to playgrounds like this."