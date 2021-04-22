San Francisco

San Francisco Sets New Carbon Neutral Goal

By Thom Jensen

NBC Universal, Inc.

On Earth Day, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said she's moving up the city's timeline for becoming carbon neutral.

"We’re leading in addressing issues around climate change with our carbon emissions and other challenges that we face, and we’re going to continue to lead," she said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Breed said CleanPowerSF is already providing clean energy to 380,000 customers and now is capable of providing 100% renewable energy to all citizens within the next four years.

"This is six years ahead of the goal that we set initially," Breed said. "It’s really remarkable."

Earth Day 15 hours ago

Celebrate Earth Day With These Food Freebies, Deals and Discounts

Joe Biden 14 hours ago

World Leaders Pledge Climate Cooperation Despite Other Rifts

Breed made the announcement at Chase Center, which is green certified, meaning it's already using 100% renewable energy, recycling water and has met national benchmarks for environmentally friendly buildings.

Chase Center General Manager Kim Stone challenges others to join in the effort to fight climate change.

"These are high targets, but they are achievable targets," she said. "So, other private businesses that are listening in, I want to encourage you to join us."

Breed also challenges other cities to get on board.

"We are demonstrating how it can be done for others to follow," she said.

This article tagged under:

San Franciscoclimate changeclimate in crisis
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us