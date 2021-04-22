San Francisco Sets New Carbon Neutral Goal

On Earth Day, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said she's moving up the city's timeline for becoming carbon neutral.

"We’re leading in addressing issues around climate change with our carbon emissions and other challenges that we face, and we’re going to continue to lead," she said.

Breed said CleanPowerSF is already providing clean energy to 380,000 customers and now is capable of providing 100% renewable energy to all citizens within the next four years.

"This is six years ahead of the goal that we set initially," Breed said. "It’s really remarkable."

Breed made the announcement at Chase Center, which is green certified, meaning it's already using 100% renewable energy, recycling water and has met national benchmarks for environmentally friendly buildings.

Chase Center General Manager Kim Stone challenges others to join in the effort to fight climate change.

"These are high targets, but they are achievable targets," she said. "So, other private businesses that are listening in, I want to encourage you to join us."

Breed also challenges other cities to get on board.

"We are demonstrating how it can be done for others to follow," she said.