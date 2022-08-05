San Francisco Sheriff's Cadet Says Supervisor Walton Verbally Attacked Him, Used Racial Slur

A sheriff’s cadet is speaking out after he says that Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton verbally attacked him and used a racial slur at a San Francisco City Hall security checkpoint.

"My main concern is clearing my name. I just want him to tell the truth," said San Francisco Sheriff's Cadet Emare Butler.

Butler said that his truth was explaining what happened when Walton was asked to take off his belt before going through security at San Francisco City Hall last June.

“We did make an agreement, between him and I, that if there wasn’t a crowd that I would wand him. But it was the weekend of Pride. Obviously, it’s a huge crowd and he didn’t stick to the agreement,” Butler said.

Instead, Butler said that Walton wanted to push his way through, but he didn’t allow it. That’s when Butler said that Walton got mad and used a racial slur.

“He looked at me and pointed at the glass and said 'it’s N-words like you who look like me that’s always a problem,' And then, continued on to say 'the process was some N-word [expletive],'” Butler said.

An internal memo from the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department claimed Walton admitted to using the racial slur many times during the exchange.

Walton defended the exchange in two written statements Friday, which said in part, “The whole thing is being mischaracterized.”

Walton added that no other supervisor has been a thorn in the sheriff’s department side than him, and said the sheriff’s office is retaliating against him because he’s called for more accountability and transparency in the sheriff’s office.

“I’m not in a position to retaliate. What he’s speaking of is above my pay grade,” Butler said.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed released a statement and said that "no worker should ever be treated with disrespect. The N-word isn’t appropriate in the workplace and an apology would be appropriate.”

“If he apologizes now, it won't mean much. I just want him to look his constituents in the eye and tell them that he lied,” Butler said.

NBC Bay Area reached out to Walton Friday, and he responded by saying that he stands by his statements.