Police investigate after San Francisco shooting leaves 1 dead

Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot Friday night in the city's Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood.

Officers responded about 11:10 p.m., when shots were reported in the 1000 block of Quesada Avenue.

They found a man with a gunshot wound and gave him aid. Medics were summoned and he was taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to a release from San Francisco police.

The victim's name was not released, and no other information about the shooting was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tips may remain anonymous