1 Injured, 1 Detained Following Shooting in San Francisco: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday evening.

The incident happened just after 6:33 p.m. at a business in the 800 block of Market Street.

San Francisco police said that officers arrived on scene and located a person suffering from injuries caused by a gunshot.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where their condition is unknown at this time.

SFPD said they detained a person possibly involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Francisco police at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with "SFPD."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

