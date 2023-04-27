1 Injured, 1 Detained Following Shooting in San Francisco: Police

The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday evening.
The incident happened just after 6:33 p.m. at a business in the 800 block of Market Street.
San Francisco police said that officers arrived on scene and located a person suffering from injuries caused by a gunshot.
The victim was transported to a hospital, where their condition is unknown at this time.
SFPD said they detained a person possibly involved in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact San Francisco police at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with "SFPD."
This story is developing. Check back for updates.