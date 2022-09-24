Popular San Francisco Sports Bar Heavily Damaged in Fire

A popular sports bar in San Francisco's Mission District was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday.

The Double Play Bar and Grill, a longstanding bar located at 16th and Bryant streets steeped in baseball history with its proximity to the former site of the old Seals Stadium, burned in the fire.

"The Double Play has burned down," the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. "Thank you to all the customers that have shared amazing memories here and enjoyed the food … We will be closed until further notice."

Details about what caused the fire were not immediately available, but the city firefighters' union, San Francisco Fire Fighters Local 798, also wrote on social media Saturday morning about the blaze.

"This morning a landmark, Double Play, caught on fire. Many firefighters frequented this bar. This is a loss for all in the community," the union wrote on Twitter.

Supervisor Hillary Ronen, who represents the Mission District on the city's Board of Supervisors, thanked firefighters for stopping the fire before it spread to the building's upstairs neighbors.

Ronen said she will be "reaching out to Double Play to find out how we can help this legacy business."