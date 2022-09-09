Suspect Arrested in Connection With Stabbing at SF Mission BART Station Plaza

A 42-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred in August on the 24th Street Plaza of the 24th Street/Mission Station in San Francisco.

BART spokesperson Chris Filippi said Friday that BART police arrested Richard Henry Visor in connection with the stabbing, which occurred Aug. 28 at the street level of the 24th Street Plaza.

Filippi said BART Police and the San Francisco Police Department have been working collaboratively since the stabbing occurred to identify the suspect and the two agencies held a joint operation Friday to take the suspect into custody.

"This arrest is a huge win for our riders and once again demonstrates the effectiveness of our network of surveillance cameras and working collaboratively with our partner agencies," said BART Police Chief Ed Alvarez. "The message to violent criminals should be clear, if you commit a crime at BART, we will have your image and we will find you."

BART has a network of more 4,000 working cameras throughout the system in stations, on trains, in parking lots and in plazas.

BART surveillance cameras captured an argument between two men in the plaza near an elevator on Aug. 28. Video shows one of the individuals stabbing the other.

The stabbing victim walked down the stairs into the station and subsequently collapsed on the platform. BART personnel attempted to aid the victim, but he died from his injuries.