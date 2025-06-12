San Francisco

San Francisco supervisors join legal aid groups to oppose mayor's budget proposal

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie's proposal to balance the city's ailing budget is being met with more opposition.

A majority of the city's Board of Supervisors joined organizations that provide free legal services to some of the city's most vulnerable residents to oppose cuts the mayor said must be made to set the city up for future financial success.

Sergio Quintana takes a closer look at the budget and why the group is not in favor of the mayor's proposal. Watch his report in the video above.

