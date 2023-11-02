San Francisco

SF Target closes early due to pepper spray incident

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

There was a scare at a Target store in San Francisco Thursday night.

Employees and customers complaining about a strange substance that had been released into the store at the Metreon, located in the 100 block of Fourth Street.

The Target location was forced to close its doors early. Police said someone sprayed pepper spray in a restroom.

No other details were released.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us