SF Target closes early due to pepper spray incident

There was a scare at a Target store in San Francisco Thursday night.
Employees and customers complaining about a strange substance that had been released into the store at the Metreon, located in the 100 block of Fourth Street.
The Target location was forced to close its doors early. Police said someone sprayed pepper spray in a restroom.
No other details were released.
