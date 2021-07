Target stores in San Francisco are now closing early due to theft concerns.

At least five Target locations in the city are shutting their doors at 6 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. The company said the early closures were prompted by an alarming rise in thefts over the past month.

Target isn't the only store facing the problem. Walgreens and CVS in San Francisco are also reporting an uptick in thefts.

Recently, Target closed the Ocean Avenue location in San Francisco.