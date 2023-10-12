San Francisco

San Francisco teachers vote to authorize strike amid contract negotiations

A strike isn't a certainly as the San Francisco United School District and United Educators of San Francisco are returning to the bargaining table Oct. 16

By Christie Smith

San Francisco teachers announced Thursday that they have voted to authorize a strike, though that step is not a certainty as contract negotiations with the district continue. 

“Over 3,000 members showed up and 97% voted in favor to authorize a strike,” said United Educators of San Francisco President Cassondra Curiel.

The vote happened Wednesday night at Balboa High School, signaling frustration over months of negotiation. 

“The overwhelming majority of our members are making their voice heard that the current offer on the table is not something we can settle for,” said Curiel. “Our bargaining team has a clear mandate to move forward and work with the district on Oct. 16, our next bargaining session, to craft our counterproposal.”

The vote on Wednesday is the first step toward a walkout, though the process requires another vote before actually doing so. 

“What we are asking for is a reasonable, and entirely passable, amount of compensation that moves into both of these contracts … As well as improvements to our working conditions,” said Curiel. 

Maia Piccagli, a parent, joined the teachers in support. 

“I think SFUSD really needs to take the demands and the proposals from UESF very seriously,” said Maia Piccagli, a parent. “I think that nobody wants a strike.” 

The San Francisco United School District posted online Thursday, and said the district was working in good faith to reach an agreement with its labor partners. 

It wrote, in part: “Our employees are critical to creating an educational environment where each and every student can learn and thrive. We want to reach an agreement that honors our employees’ contribution and ensures we are responsibly stewarding public funds.”

Another parent said they were worried about the possibility of a strike, but ultimately supported educators. 

“My concern is them going on strike after COVID and the kids kind of just getting back into the rhythm of school,” said Dion McCoy, who added, “I understand exactly where they are coming from. And I support them fully and I think that the funds should be found.”

