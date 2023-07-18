San Francisco

Police investigating shooting in San Francisco's Tenderloin

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

A man was found shot in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, a police spokesperson said.

The shooting was reported at 12:57 p.m. in the area of Leavenworth Street and Golden Gate Avenue, where officers arrived to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, San Francisco Police Officer Robert Rueca said.

The man was taken to a hospital and Rueca did not have an update on his condition.

Police have not released any other details about the shooting or a possible suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call SFPD at 415-575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

San Francisco 15 hours ago

Investors hope to save Anchor Brewing Company in San Francisco

California 5 hours ago

New bill may bring night markets to California

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us