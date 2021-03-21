San Francisco Expected to Move to Orange COVID-19 Reopening Tier

San Francisco will soon be the next California county moving into the orange reopening tier, further easing restrictions for more businesses.

The orange tier changes are expected to take effect as early as Wednesday.

"San Francisco's health indicators continue to improve with COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations dropping steadily," San Francisco's COVID Command Center said in a statement.

COVID Command Center officials warned residents that while the decline in coronavirus cases is encouraging, variants remain a concern.

"San Francisco is continuing to take health precautions as it reopens. We are aligning with the State's guidelines as much as possible but will add specific safeguards to minimize the risk of the virus spreading. Our approach continues to focus on expanding outdoor activities as much as possible as a safer environment than indoors," officials said in a statement.

In the orange tier, offices can reopen for in-person work schedules of up to 25% capacity and maintaining 25% capacity in conference and meeting rooms.

Other new rules include museums, zoos, and aquariums opening up to 50% capacity indoors, movie theaters can reopen at lesser of 50% or 200 people capacity and shopping centers may expand to 50% capacity.

San Francisco will join San Mateo as the second Bay Area county to move into the orange tier.

All other Bay Area counties are currently in the red tier.