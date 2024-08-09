San Francisco tow company operator charged with insurance fraud and money laundering

A San Francisco tow company operator and a co-defendant are accused of money laundering, along with mail, wire and insurance fraud, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Jose Vicente Badillo and Jessica Elizabeth Najarro were arrested Thursday and released on a $50,000 bond following a court appearance.

Badillo's company, Specialty Towing, got a visit Thursday from the Federal Bureau of Investigations when agents decked out in SWAT gear and carrying assault rifles swooped in on its offices.

People who live and work near the Specialty Towing company offices woke up to the sound of sirens and flash bangs.

Police and agents blocked off Oakdale Avenue for several hours during the investigation.

San Francisco city officials are well aware of the company.

Police opened an investigation in March after video went viral showing a Specialty Tow truck attempting to latch onto a car in the middle of traffic in downtown San Francisco while people were still inside.

City Attorney David Chiu has also barred Specialty Towing and its affiliates from doing business with the city.

Both defendants are scheduled to return to court on Monday.