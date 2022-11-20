SF Advocates Push for Safety Changes During World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims

Safety advocates and community members gathered in San Francisco Sunday to call for safer streets.

It was part of World Remembrance Day for road traffic victims, a day that honors people who are killed or hurt in crashes.

“The driver made a fast left turn into the crosswalk where my mother was walking,” said Jenny Yu with the Bay Area Families for Safe Streets.

Yu said her mom was hit in a horrific crash, which changed her life forever. “My mom is alive physically, she suffered severe brain traumatic injury,” she said.

“This is an international event that we hold here in San Francisco with our families for safe streets those are those people who have either lost loved ones to traffic crashes or are survivors,” said Jodie Medeiros, executive director of Walk San Francisco.

Yu said her mom now needs round the clock care. Since the crash, the Yu family has been trying to advocate to make streets safer for everyone.

“We’re chipping away at vision zero. The city has a lot of tools in their tool box and what Walk San Francisco and families for safe streets have been pushing on is to actually do it quicker faster,” Medeiros said.

San Francisco’s vision zero goal is to eliminate traffic deaths on the streets by 2024. City data shows as of October, 30 pedestrians have died in crashes. In 2016, the number was higher with 32 deaths.

Advocates have ideas including a push to lower speed limits in the city. But added there are limitations at the state level.

“Speed limits have been brought down on a certain number of neighborhood commercial corridors, where about 43 allows us to reduce the speed limit,” said Jeffrey Tumlin, SFMTA Director.