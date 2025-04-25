San Francisco

SF supervisor seeks community input on how to spend traffic safety funding

By Christie Smith

A San Francisco supervisor is reaching out to his constituents on how to spend state money to improve street and traffic safety in the area.

District 5 Supervisor Bilal Mahmood launched a traffic safety improvement survey after receiving $700,000 from the California Transit Authority. Each supervisor every five years is given money to spend on similar projects, Mahmood said.

The supervisor said $100,000 of the funding will be released for marking daylighting projects -- the rule that makes it off limits to park in the approach to crosswalks.

The survey will go on through May 30. Mahmood will then take the community feedback to the California Transit Authority, who will then make recommendations to the Municipal Transportation Authority.

