San Francisco

SF Business Owner Caught Spraying Unhoused Person With Hose to Face Arraignment

If convicted, Collier Gwin faces up to six months in jail and a $2,000 fine

By Diana San Juan

NBC Universal, Inc.

The San Francisco business owner caught on video spraying an unhoused person with a hose is scheduled to appear in court Friday for an arraignment.

Collier Gwin, the owner of Foster Gwin Gallery, was arrested last month for alleged misdemeanor battery tied to the incident recorded on Jan. 9.

The victim did not seek to file charges, but San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said following Gwin's arrest “the alleged battery of an unhoused member of our community is completely unacceptable. Mr. Gwin will face appropriate consequences for his actions.”

The video posted on social media sparked outrage in the community and was enough evidence to charge Gwin, Jenkins said.

If convicted, Gwin faces up to six months in jail and a $2,000 fine.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
